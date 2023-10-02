“Kamptee Military Station’s ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ Initiative: Paving the Way for a Garbage-Free India”

Nagpur: The personnel at Kamptee Military Station, Nagpur under the aegis of UM&G Sub Area, undertook a cleaning drive as part of the nationwide ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign.

The effort commemorated the ninth anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission aimed at encouraging voluntary and collective efforts leading to ‘Garbage Free India’.

The public spaces of Bhaaji Mandi & Mahadev Ghat were sanitised with the clearance of and disposal of garbage as ‘Shramdaan’. The efforts witnessed a mirroring effect with the participation of locals in cleaning of the public spaces. The drive were in unison with the national initiative pushing for community awareness and participation towards maintaining sanitation and cleanliness.

