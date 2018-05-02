The Maliks come together for ‘Zara Thehro’ presented by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series!

Armaan Malik & Amaal Mallik team up for this song co-directed by their father Daboo Malik

With music and melody running through their veins and blockbuster songs such as Bol Do Na Zara, Main Hoon Hero Tera, Kaun Tujhe and Tumhe Apna Banane Ka among others to their credit, celebrated singer Armaan Malik and music composer Amaal Mallik have proved to be a force to reckon with.

The young, talented singer and composer have always created magic with their respective repertoire. After the success of their previous singles such as Paas Aao, Ghar Se Nikalte Hi and Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, they now come together for ‘Zara Thehro’ presented by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

Composed by Amaal Mallik, with vocals by Armaan Malik and Tulsi Kumar, ‘Zara Thehro’ is written by Rashmi Virag and describes the intensity of a precious moment shared between lovers who refuse to part. Featuring Armaan Malik and model-actor Mehreen Pirzada, ‘Zara Thehro’ is a special collaboration that brings together the musically gifted Armaan and Amaal Mallik along with their father who takes on the role of the music video’s director along with Team Trigger Happy.

‘Zara Thehro’ is also a musical reunion of sorts as Amaal, Armaan, and lyricist Rashmi Virag come together three years after ‘Tere Mere’ from the 2017 movie Chef.

Talking about the song, acclaimed singer Armaan Malik says, “I’m pretty stoked for this release. It’s very rare to find a duet that has been crafted like this in recent times. ‘Zara Thehro’ is a conversation between two lovers, using the simplest of words to convey emotions. I’m glad Tulsi and I are teaming up yet again for a beautiful song like ‘Zara Thehro’ because listeners love hearing our duets! In the past we have collaborated on multiple tracks such as ‘Dil Mein Chhupa Loonga’(Wajah Tum Ho), ‘Dil Ke Paas (Unplugged), and the ‘Tose Naina-Tum Jo Aaye’ from Mixtape to name a few. I love how Tulsi and my voice compliments each other and the melody. She has a unique voice, with child-like innocence and sweetness.”

Armaan adds, “My dad Daboo Malik and Team Trigger Happy conceptualized the video breakdown and now that it’s all edited and put together, it looks amazing. We sang, shot, and got this ready from our homes during the lockdown, without much professional help. It is something I’ll be super proud of 10 years down the line also.”

Adds popular composer, Amaal Mallik, “Zara Thehro stemmed from a thought of marrying two separate thoughts – musical and conceptual. One, was the idea penned down by Rashmi Virag, the lyricist, who told me about creating a song that speaks about a scene where a lover asks another to just sit and speak for a little more time before they disperse. The scene played out so beautifully in front of my eyes, that it drove me to create something on it immediately. I’ve made sure nothing sounds compromised or substandard just because of the time we’re living in currently.”

Amaal further adds, “Textures can be manoeuvred and that’s what I have done with Tulsi Kumar and Armaan’s voice being brought together. Giving the audience a contrast in texture takes this song into a different zone and that’s the aim. Armaan and Tulsi have had really successful collaborations in the past for other composers. Tulsi and I have had fruitful collaborations like Soch Na Sake (Airlift) and Salamat (Sarabjit).”

Interestingly, the very versatile Tulsi Kumar, who has co-sung Zara Thehro with Armaan is excited about being part of this brand new single. She says “This is a song about pure love, about emotions between two people, where they convey their feelings to each other through beautiful poetry. Rashmi Virag has yet again given us some beautiful and relatable lyrics. It’s an amazing composition and I absolutely loved being part of it. Singing this song took me back to a lot of emotions I have felt personally at some point in my life. I am sure this song will touch numerous hearts and souls.”

In fact, Tulsi has worked with both the brothers – Armaan and Amaal. She says, “In the past Armaan and I have come together for some beautiful tracks like Dil Mein Chupa Loonga ,Toh Se Naina,/ Tum Jo Mixtape, Dil Ke Paas (unplugged), to name a few and I’m happy about this collaboration for Zara Thehro as well. I have also worked with Amaal on a lot of his previous compositions like Soch Na sake, Salaamat, Tere Bin to name a few and have a very positive feeling about this one too.”

Director Daboo Malik shares, “Actually, I had directed the video of Armaan’s first single, which was shot in Dubai. So technically, the seeds of direction were sown long time ago for me. But, after that, we always left it to other directors to do the job for all his subsequent videos. However, when it came to ‘Zara Thehro’, we had no option but to shoot at home. We went through various ideas and thoughts and finally I thought why not shoot and let Armaan emote his true feelings. I said let the face speak, let the emotions in the eyes be captured. We waited for the right light over a period of two days and kept shooting till we got what we wanted.”

Says T-Series head honcho, Bhushan Kumar, “Armaan and Amaal have given the industry some of the most memorable songs. Amaal Mallik’s compositions have a ethereal quality that linger on and are always remembered for melody. Armaan Malik on the other hand is one of the finest singers we have in the industry. The coming together of Armaan and Tulsi Kumar on this duet creates magic that is mesmersising to the ears, which listeners are going to love. The combination of the two is simply explosive. We are very proud to present ‘Zara Thehro’, a sureshot winner.”

Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series presents ‘Zara Thehro’. With vocals by Armaan Malik and Tulsi Kumar, the song is composed by Amaal Mallik, with lyrics by Rashmi Virag. Featuring Armaan Malik and actor Mehreen Pirzada, the video of ‘Zara Thehro’ is directed by Trigger Happy and Daboo Malik and will be out soon on T-Series’ YouTube channel.