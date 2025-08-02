The Iconic Sudama Shines at Dharampeth: A Landmark That Redefines Commercial Luxury in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a bold and ambitious move set to redefine the city’s commercial skyline, R Sandesh Group and Murarka Group have launched The Iconic Sudama, a landmark development in the heart of Dharampeth, Nagpur’s most prestigious business location. Seamlessly blending modern design with timeless sophistication, this project marks a new era of high-end business and lifestyle spaces in Central India.

Rising on the legacy of the legendary Sudama Theatre—a place once filled with applause, memories, and cinematic charm—this address is now reborn as a symbol of modern elegance and aspiration. The Iconic Sudama is thoughtfully designed to cater to premium retail, upscale dining and contemporary office needs, making it the go-to destination for brands and businesses aiming for stature, visibility and success.

With its striking façade and bold architectural presence, the development immediately commands attention. Spread across multiple levels, it offers warm-shell spaces that are flexible and ready to be customized—ideal for premium workspaces, curated cafés, fine-dining restaurants, financial institutions and lifestyle brands. The project also features a dedicated three-level parking facility to ensure seamless access for visitors and tenants alike.

The sixth to nineteenth floors house state-of-the-art office spaces, designed for everything from boutique setups to expansive corporate operations. These 14 floors offer unmatched infrastructure and a professional environment built to inspire productivity and growth. Crowning the building is the exclusive twentieth floor—Nagpur’s rare rooftop leasing opportunity, perfect for a luxury lounge, a private club, or a signature dining experience with panoramic city views.

Strategically located amidst high footfall zones and affluent neighbourhoods, The Iconic Sudama offers unmatched visibility and effortless connectivity to key areas of Nagpur. Whether it’s retail or business, the location promises access to the right audience—making it an ideal choice for entrepreneurs, enterprises, and visionaries alike.

As envisioned by Dilip Agrawal, Director of R Sandesh Group:

“The Iconic Sudama isn’t just a commercial address—it’s a destination. It’s where business meets elegance, where heritage embraces modernity, and where the future of Nagpur begins.”

With curated spaces, premium amenities, and a clear focus on quality and experience, The Iconic Sudama is set to become the crown jewel of Dharampeth—a true landmark for those who seek not just space, but a name, a presence, and a legacy.