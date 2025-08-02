Advertisement



Nagpur: Under the leadership of Hon’ble Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal, the Social Security Branch (Crime Branch) of Nagpur City carried out a successful raid as part of the ongoing “Operation Shakti” on August 1, 2025.

The raid took place between 3:55 PM and 9:30 PM at Dwell Stays Cocktail Camel Farm House, located in Aajani Village under the jurisdiction of New Kamptee Police Station.

Gold Rate 02 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT 99,800 /- Gold 22 KT 92,800/- Silver/Kg ₹ - ₹- ₹1,11,300/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

During the operation, two individuals — Lata Vijay Belek (65) and Ishan Prakash Bhoyar (21), both residents of New Kamptee — were arrested. A third accused, Amol Vijay Manavatkar, is currently absconding.

Based on a complaint lodged by Head Constable Kishor Thakre of the Social Security Branch, a case was registered under Sections 143(2)(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

During the raid, police rescued two victim women and seized items valued at ₹15,433, which included:

₹1,500 in cash

Three mobile phones (Techno, Vivo, Lava)

A visitor register

Two packets of condoms

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were luring women into prostitution with false promises of easy and quick money.

The case is now being further investigated by the New Kamptee Police.