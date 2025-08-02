India’s Clean Energy Leap: Vardhaan Lithium to Build First Refinery in Nagpur

Advertisement



India is taking a monumental step toward clean energy self-reliance with the launch of its first-ever lithium refining and battery manufacturing facility, to be built in Additional Butibori, Nagpur, Maharashtra. The project, led by Vardhaan Lithium (I) Pvt. Ltd., represents a strategic investment of Rs. 42,532 crore, and aims to create a secure, domestic supply of lithium to power India’s electric future.

At the helm of this ambitious vision are Sunil Joshi (Chairman) and Vedansh Joshi (Managing Director), whose leadership is driving the establishment of a world-class facility spanning 500 acres, making it one of the largest such projects in Asia.

India’s Lithium Breakthrough

The new facility will boast an annual refining capacity of 60,000 tonnes of lithium, along with a battery production capacity of 20 GWh, designed to support everything from electric vehicles to residential and industrial energy storage systems.

With India currently dependent on lithium imports, this development is a crucial step in establishing a self-sustaining lithium supply chain—vital for the country’s energy security and clean technology ambitions.



In Sync with ‘Make in India’ Vision

Fully aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, this project showcases India’s readiness to take charge of its future in green technology and innovation. It places India firmly on the map as a competitive manufacturer in the global battery ecosystem.

Global Partnerships and World-Class Standards

By collaborating with top technology partners from the USA and Europe, Vardhaan Lithium ensures that every stage of the production process—from refining to battery assembly—meets the highest global standards for quality, safety, and sustainability.

Maharashtra: The New Clean Energy Hub

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been instrumental in securing this project for the state. The deal was formalized during the World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland, reinforcing Maharashtra’s status as a forward-thinking industrial powerhouse. Hosting India’s first lithium refinery places Maharashtra at the center of the nation’s green industrial revolution.

Driving Economic Growth and Jobs

Beyond its technological and environmental significance, the project is expected to generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs, uplifting local communities and creating a thriving clean-tech ecosystem in and around Nagpur. Ancillary industries—such as component suppliers, logistics, and services—will also see accelerated growth as a result.

Energizing India’s Green Future

As global demand for lithium-ion batteries continues to surge—driven by the EV boom and renewable energy storage—India’s entry into large-scale lithium refining could not come at a better time. The Vardhaan Lithium project is set to play a defining role in the country’s energy transition, reducing reliance on imports and empowering the nation toward clean energy independence.

Conclusion

The launch of India’s first lithium refinery and battery plant by Vardhaan Lithium (I) Pvt. Ltd. marks a historic leap for the country. By building local capacity, embracing global innovation, and driving economic development, this initiative is poised to transform India into a global leader in sustainable energy manufacturing.