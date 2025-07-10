Advertisement



The online sports betting industry is one of the most successful online markets right now. It makes sense, considering how successful sports are. Association football alone has over 3 billion fans around the world, most of which have admitted to placing at least one bet in their lifetime. It isn’t a surprise to learn that online sports betting is an industry that generates trillions.

With such a huge success, it isn’t surprising to learn that many of the minds behind online sports betting are oriented towards the future. But, what are the trends that we can expect to see when betting on sports online? Well, we can already see clues in the Novibet sports betting platform, and others like it. In this article, we are exploring the future of online sportsbooks.

Coverage of eSports

Already, eSports have become some of the most popular events to place odds on. The way things are going, video games are gaining a lot more attention in the mainstream. If the trend continues, we wouldn’t be surprised to see eSports get a lot more coverage. In case you weren’t aware, eSports refers to competitive gaming.

Some argue that eSports is already a sport, in the same way that chess is. But, while that debate continues to rage, online bookmakers are taking the opportunity to cover the latest in League of Legends, Defenders of the Ancient, and Fortnite. In the future, we can expect to see coverage of more games, and certainly odds on the new hit titles. Some are even hoping for odds on single-player games.

Live Betting

The streaming market has proven to be incredibly successful. By incorporating streaming in online casinos, businesses have managed to flourish. Sportsbooks are doing the same, and experiencing great success. Live betting involves watching the competition on stream, and placing bets on outcomes as the game is taking place.

Live betting is already a big part of the online sports betting industry. However, its success shows that many sports betting operators will continue to focus on the live betting market. In the future, we wouldn’t be surprised if live betting improves and platforms decide to focus exclusively on these types of wagers.

Machine Learning

There is a lot of debate surrounding artificial intelligence and machine learning software right now. Creators and artists are particularly upset about generative AI. However, not all forms of machine learning are generative AI. In fact, many are quite useful in various industries and markets. For example, sports betting could greatly benefit from a machine learning software focused on security.

By focusing the AI on improving security and online safety, it could be trained to prevent spam accounts, or even detect hacking and other suspicious behavior. The machine learning software could also spot player patterns, and offer them more interesting and suitable odds to bet on. It wouldn’t be very surprising if we see bookmakers use artificial intelligence to enhance player experience and safety, making the industry better for everyone involved.