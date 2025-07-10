Drinking water supply to be hit in East, North Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: Supply of drinking water from Kanhan River will be affected due to flooding of the intake wells. Nearly the entire East and North Nagpur and parts of South Nagpur would face water crunch till conditions improve.

A release by Orange City Water (OCW) said that continuous heavy rainfall in the region has led to considerable rise in water level in Kanhan River, currently in spate and leading to flooding around the intake wells. Due to this development, there is accumulation of sand, debris, and dunnage over the strainer and suction mouths of the intake wells, severely impacting the water-lifting process. As a result, the volume of raw water being drawn from the Kanhan River for treatment has dropped below the required levels.

The Kanhan Water Treatment Plant (WTP) is currently operating at partial pumping capacity. OCW teams are carrying out limited manual cleaning operations to ensure that the intake wells remain partially functional. However, restoration of full capacity pumping will only be possible after the floodwaters recede and accumulated debris is removed from the intake systems. The situation is likely to persist for the next few days, as heavy rain continues to be forecast across the Vidarbha region.

Due to this ongoing issue, the water supply in the following command areas of following elevated service reservoir (ESRs) will remain affected, including Bharatwadi, Kalamna, Subhan Nagar, Mini Mata Nagar, Lakadganj 1 & 2, Babulban, Pardi 1&2, Shanti Nagar, Wanjri, Kalamna NIT, Nandanvan Exist 1&2, Tajbagh, Kharbi, Sakkardara 3, Wathoda Amrut, 21, Binaki Exist., 1 & 2, Uppalwadi NIT, Indora ESR 1 &2, Bezanbagh, GamdoorJaswant-Chappal Karkhana DTs, along with Bastarwadi IA-IB-2.

Consumers are kindly requested to use water judiciously during this period. Updates will be shared as the situation evolves, said the OCW release.