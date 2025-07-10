Nagpur Police Launch ‘Operation U-Turn’ to Combat Drunk Driving, Marking 21% Drop in Road Fatalities

Advertisement



Strict enforcement, awareness campaigns, and real-time traffic action define the new initiative to enhance road safety in Nagpur

Nagpur –In a determined effort to enhance road safety, Nagpur City Police has rolled out a focused enforcement campaign titled ‘Operation U-Turn’, aimed at curbing drunk driving — a leading cause of fatal road accidents in the city.

The initiative was officially announced in a press conference addressed by Commissioner of Police Ravinder Singhal and DCP Traffic Lohit Matani, who outlined the campaign’s objectives, strategies, and expected outcomes in tackling drunk driving across Nagpur.

The campaign, which blends on-ground enforcement with mass awareness, has already shown measurable impact. Between January and June 2025, the city recorded a 20.22% reduction in fatal accidents and a 21.13% drop in deaths compared to the same period last year.

Key Components of ‘Operation U-Turn’

City-Wide Drunk Driving Checks:

Enforcement teams will operate 33 nakabandis (checkpoints) across the city. Breath analysers will be used to test suspected drivers, and violators will be charged under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. Late-Night Enforcement at High-Risk Zones:

Special nakabandis will run from 11:00 PM to 2:00 AM at 5 accident-prone locations. Vehicle Seizure & License Suspension:

Vehicles of intoxicated drivers will be impounded and licenses suspended under legal provisions. Repeat Offender Action:

A centralized database will track repeat drunk drivers. Offenders may face prosecution under Section 110 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (for attempt to commit culpable homicide not amounting to murder). Awareness Drives at Pubs, Permit Rooms & Public Spaces:

Announcements and banners will be displayed at popular drinking spots. Smart Traffic Booths will broadcast real-time messages on the dangers of drunk driving. Institutional Outreach:

Awareness campaigns will extend to colleges, universities, and corporate offices to build long-term behavioural change.

Road Safety: Year-on-Year Progress (Jan–June)

Category 2024 2025 % Change Fatal Accidents 178 142 ↓ 20.22% Deaths 171 126 ↓ 21.13% Total Accidents 626 629 ↑ 0.48% Serious Accidents 41 48 ↑ 17.07% Non-Injury Cases 150 184 ↑ 22.67%

Despite a marginal increase in total accidents, the reduction in fatalities points to the effectiveness of targeted enforcement.

Who’s Most at Risk?

According to the Jan–June 2025 vehicle-wise data:

Two-wheelers remain the most vulnerable, accounting for 78 deaths and 253 serious injuries.

remain the most vulnerable, accounting for 78 deaths and 253 serious injuries. Pedestrians follow, with 49 fatalities.

follow, with 49 fatalities. Accidents involving cars, trucks, and rickshaws were fewer but still concerning.

“Every Life Matters,” Say Police

“Every life matters. One decision to drink and drive can end lives. With Operation U-Turn, we’re making sure that doesn’t happen,” said DCP Traffic Lohit Matani, who is leading the campaign.

The police have urged citizens to cooperate and report drunk driving incidents via helpline numbers and official channels.