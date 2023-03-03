‘The continents are the building blocks of our world, each with its unique history and culture.’

Delhi Public School Kamptee Road Nagpur is committed to providing a well-rounded education to all its students. To achieve this, the school provides a wide range of activities that allow students to develop their talents and skills. One such activity is the class assembly, which helps students to develop their public speaking skills and showcase their knowledge on various topics.

On 2nd March 2023, the students of Grade preparatory, Cheetah Group, conducted an assembly on the topic ‘Continents’. The students researched and presented information on the seven continents of the world, highlighting their unique features and characteristics. The presentation was informative and engaging, and all the students spoke confidently about the topic.

To add to the excitement, the students also sang a beautiful song about the continents, which was well-received by the audience. Ms. Ritu Sharma, the Principal of the school, graced the occasion with her presence and encouraged the children to continue exploring and learning about the world around them.

The assembly concluded with the singing of the National Anthem, and the students left the stage with a sense of accomplishment and pride. The school continues to provide such opportunities for its students to enhance their skills and knowledge, and to become well-rounded individuals.

