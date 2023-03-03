Preschool Annual Day Celebration-Achievers Preschool

Nagpur: A bright and joyous Annual day celebration was conducted by the Achievers Preschool. Theevent took place on the 25th of February 2023 at The Achievers preschool. The theme of theevent waschildhood charms. The function was graced by honourable chief guest Mrs. Rashmi Sathe,Founder Directors Mrs.Sapna katiyar,Mr. Nitin Katiyar,Director Academics & Principal Dr. Priyadarshini Deoghareand Preschool Centre Head Mrs.Sharmila Muthye.

The event started by the lighting of lampbythechiefguest followed by a welcome song by the LKG kids. All the classes performed different dances portrayingtraits of childhood charms. Young champions beautifully expressed and made the audience revisit childhood and its charms reflecting the traits of our mythological heroes. The programme enthralledeveryone and the audience was awestruck by the decorations props and the childrens’ performances.

Thecherry on the cake was performances by the parents. Mr Nitin Katiyar,Founder Director TheAchieversschool, threw light on the prominent features of the school that have made it the most preferredschoolfor quality education since 2008. The chief guest ,Mrs. Rashmi Sathe did the honours bestowing varied awards to deserving students.

Shecongratulated the management and staff for the meticulous and the innovative approach towardsholisticdevelopment of the child. The superb anchoring by the high school children and the efficient planningbythe event in charges Ms Anshita Kokas and Ms Sabina Jiwani coupled with the untiring efforts of all themanagement, admin,academic,and support staff made the event a grand success!!

