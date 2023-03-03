DPS Kamptee Inter-School Poster Making Competition’ – G20 PRESIDENCY

“There can be no peace without development, no development without peace, and no lasting peace or sustainable development without respect for human rights and the rule of law.”

Delhi Public School Kamptee Road, Nagpur invited students to participate in an Inter-School Poster Making Competition to mark the occasion of India taking over the G20 Presidency for the first time. The competition was conducted with the aim to include school students’ participation and contribution to making the G20 closer to students, teachers and people as a whole. It also focused on making the students understand and realize the importance of making a better world for us and our future generations to come.

Advertisement

The theme of the Inter-School Poster Making Competition revolved around India’s G20 Presidency – Civil 20. The students from Grades VI and VII participated in the event by making creative posters on the topic ‘Strengthening India’s Ties with Indonesia’. Many participants from all eminent schools of the city participated in the competition. They designed colourful posters conveying the essence of being interconnected with the countries of the world especially India’s endeavour to strengthen her ties with Indonesia. India and Indonesia have shared two millennia of close cultural and commercial contact. Their relationship holds significant weight for the evolving regional architecture in Asia.

Through this initiative, the students explored the need to strengthen India’s ties with Indonesia and also got a glimpse of the international scenario and its dynamics. Principal, Ms. Ritu Sharma appreciated the participants for their enthusiastic participation and overwhelming response.

The winners were felicitated in the Award Ceremony which was organized on 2nd March, 2023 at Delhi Public School Kamptee Road, Nagpur. Overall, the competition was successful in achieving its objective to think creatively about the significance of international economic cooperation and policy coordination in promoting sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement