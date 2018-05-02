The condition of the wells is appalling: 854 public wells in the city is not potable

– Water test not done for many years, Many wells filled with garbage, many were extinguished, Neglect of Corporation and Pollution Control Board

Nagpur. Every year in summer, the problem of water remains standing in its mouth. In many places water has to be supplied by tankers. Work is underway on a 24×7 scheme in the city. On the other hand, the splendor of the city and the water requirements of the city, hundreds of wells are shedding tears on their condition today. As per the records of Nagpur Municipal Corporation, there are total 854 public wells in the city. The condition of this well is such that none of the well water is potable. Such a terrible condition is of the city today.

Expressing concern over the situation, Zero Mile Foundation member and water friend Dr. Pravin Dabli has demanded that the Municipal Administration and Pollution Control Board should be aware of the condition of the wells and make them drinkable by reviving them.

Dr Pravin Dabli told that there are wells in the city, but the water is not potable. There are total 10 zones in the city. In which there are public wells in every zone. 83 in Laxminagar zone, 91 in Dharampeth zone, 54 in Hanumannagar zone, 70 in Dhantoli zone, 85 in Nehrunagar zone, 154 in Gandhibagh zone, 94 in Satranjipura zone, 74 in Lakarganj zone, 104 in Asinagar zone and 45 in Mangalwari zone There is a well. Including all the 10 zones, 854 public wells have been reported in Nagpur city. It does not provide information about private wells located in homes.

The water of none of the above wells is potable.

If you imagine that if there is a shortage of water sometime in the future, then where will we have water. Then we will start digging wells when we are thirsty.

According to the information received, these 854 wells were not cleaned and maintained for many years. Some of these 854 wells use the water from the wells to meet their external needs. Dr. Dubli told that it is necessary to test the water of all these wells. The maintenance of these wells is with the Municipal Administration.

According to the information, there is plenty of water in most of these wells, which is being used somewhere and nowhere else. The quality of water in all the wells has deteriorated due to lack of care. The people of the city have to bear the brunt of this. Who is responsible for the wells reaching this condition? This is a matter of contemplation.

When information was taken from the local citizens, they told that the water of these wells has not been tested for many years. That’s why he doesn’t drink water. Due to the problem of water in many low-lying settlements, they are forced to drink water from these wells. People who compulsively drink well water are falling prey to diseases like jaundice, gastro. Dr. Pravin Dabli has made a demand to the Municipal Commissioner, Mayor to make the water potable by checking the water of the wells, cleaning the wells and reviving the wells.

There are 333 pumps on wells

About 333 motor pumps are installed on many of the 854 wells in the city. Out of which many are lying closed and many pumps have been stolen. Through these pumps, about 24623 households were informed about the benefit of water. At the same time, 82065 people have been told to benefit from it. The electricity bill of lakhs of rupees of all these pumps is also paid by the Municipality itself. The pump has solved the problem of water to some extent in some areas. The maximum number of pumps is in the Gandhibagh zone. Where 50,000 people are being claimed to benefit from it.

Mesh on all wells

Dr. Dabli told that in many wells, irresponsible people put garbage in the wells due to ignorance. Which also spoils the water. The water of the well can be saved from getting dirty by putting a net on the well. Every two years, the cleanliness of the well and the quality of water should be checked by the administration. In slums and low-lying settlements, people also wash utensils at the well, clothes are also washed, people themselves take bath, they also bathe cows and buffaloes. All this dirt goes inside.

Similarly water is also drawn from wells which are not very deep and are left open. Dust, soil, leaves, bird droppings, etc., fall into it along with the wind and pollute the water. Hand pump facilities have been provided in some villages, but the top of it is covered with mud and garbage. From there the dirty water slowly seeps into the ground and spoils the clean water. Then that water is no longer potable.

To be honest, common people do not even know about it. The pathogens that are in the dirt are not visible to the eye, they are visible only with a microscope. Due to this dirt and the bacteria of its disease, many diseases occur such as diarrhea, dysentery, cholera, typhoid, jaundice, naru and many other intestinal diseases are known as water-borne diseases. Water-borne diseases, which are called water-borne diseases, spread due to contamination of water. which affects the entire population of the region.

The water of private wells is also getting contaminated

In many areas, the water of private wells is also getting contaminated due to the gadder pipeline. Due to which diseases are increasing. Many wells and borings had to be closed. The lack of proper cleaning of the drains of the city is also the reason for water contamination. The organic matter and excreta of the cities are being dumped in the rivers and streams flowing through the city, due to which the balance of the environment is deteriorating. This sewage brings with it microbial pathogens, due to which diseases spread.

Prevention of polluted water

To prevent water-borne diseases, people should get their water tested from time to time. If the water is polluted, get it cleaned. The problem of contaminated water is not limited to big cities only, but a large part of the country is being affected by it. Clean drinking water is the first need of human. Whereas now it is getting corrupted.