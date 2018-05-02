I-Tech to impart online IT education to K-12 segment students

The online education segment in India is estimated at nearly $2 billion The National Education Policy 2020 envisages cultivating skills of the 21st century among students. However, a vast gap exists between the skills taught and the skills imparted, but the gap can be bridged if students are provided the relevant training from an early age. It is with this objective that IANT has established I-Tech, a 100% online IT skill training platform for students from classes 6 to 12 (science, commerce, and arts streams).

I-Tech courses will combine technology skilling – Coding, IT Fundamentals, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Python, etc., and Cognitive Learning – Self Enrichment, Mind Mapping, General Knowledge, etc. The courses will add a new dimension to students’ education, which will also be consistent with their classroom learnings.

Students belonging to the state board, CBSE, or ICSE can pursue these courses. In the coming years, IT education is set to become a must for all students irrespective of whether they are studying in the Gujarati medium, Hindi medium, or English medium in private or government schools.

“The course content is a combination of skills and knowledge and has been prepared keeping in mind the future requirements. Going ahead, being equipped with these skills will become a must for having a successful career,” Bhakti Ojha Kherani, Managing Director, IANT.

The I-Tech courses are divided into four categories – I-Tech Junior for classes 6 and 7, I-Tech Senior for classes 8 and 9, I-Tech Expert for classes 10 to 12, and I-Tech Supreme for classes beyond the 12th. The courses have been designed with a confluence of science, math, and technology, which will also help students in real life.

There are nearly 180 million (18 crore) children in India in classes 6 to 12. Going ahead, IANT aims to expand the scope of the training from class 3 to IT education, which would increase the number of potential students to a staggering 210 million (21 crore). To reach out to these students, IANT aims to set up 25,000 digital franchisees, which will also create new employment opportunities.

The courses will be taught through an online platform. The batches will be limited. Students will be taught in the language they are comfortable in.

The Indian online education segment is estimated at $2 billion with the government’s digital initiatives, a growing smartphone base, rising internet penetration, a young population, relatively lower cost of online education, and other factors.