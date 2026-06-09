The closest the Netherlands came to winning the World Cup

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The Netherlands is widely regarded as one of the greatest football nations never to win the FIFA World Cup. But the betting websites 1xBet are always there in case you want to bet on the Netherlands winning this trophy one day.

The Dutch national team has reached the final 3 times:

in 1974;

in 1978;

and in 2010.

However, each of those 3 attempts ended in heartbreak. Among those campaigns, the 1974 tournament in West Germany is often considered the closest the Dutch ever came to lifting football’s most prestigious trophy. The websites for betting 1xBet are always available for betting on the FIFA World Cup final too.

A team that was a delight to watch

Led by the legendary Johan Cruyff and coached by Rinus Michels, the Netherlands introduced the world to “Total Football”. This was a revolutionary style in which players constantly switched positions and attacked with fluid movement. There are plenty of bet games available now at 1xBet that you could try before the next match of the Dutch national side takes place.

The team dazzled fans throughout the tournament, defeating strong opponents such as Argentina and Brazil on their way to the final. Many observers believed the Dutch played the most attractive football of the competition. And now, there are bet games available at 1xBet that are perfect to play while waiting for other great football teams to show their talent.

Coming painfully close to an elusive title

The final against West Germany began perfectly for the Netherlands. Before the Germans even touched the ball, Cruyff dribbled through midfield and won a penalty. Johan Neeskens converted the spot kick in only the second minute, giving the Dutch an early 1-0 lead. At that moment, it seemed the Netherlands were on course to become world champions. An online football bet can also be made at 1xBet on penalty kicks too.

However, West Germany responded calmly. Paul Breitner equalized with a penalty before Gerd Müller scored what proved to be the winning goal just before halftime. Despite dominating possession for long periods, the Netherlands could not find another equalizer and lost 2-1.

The Dutch returned to the final in 1978, losing 3-1 to Argentina after extra time, and again in 2010, when Andrés Iniesta scored a dramatic extra-time winner for Spain. Yet many football historians still see the 1974 side as the greatest Dutch team ever assembled. It is also the one that came closest to changing history. Their innovative football left a lasting influence on the sport, even without the trophy. And at 1xBet, there is a great football bet online that you can make on who you think will win the FIFA World Cup.

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