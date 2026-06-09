India deploys nuclear warheads for first time, says SIPRI report

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New Delhi: India has, for the first time, been assessed as having operationally deployed a portion of its nuclear arsenal, marking a potentially significant evolution in the country’s nuclear posture, according to the latest report released by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

The Sweden-based institute, regarded as one of the world’s leading authorities on global arms and nuclear stockpiles, stated that India has deployed 12 nuclear warheads, representing a departure from its long-standing practice of keeping nuclear warheads and delivery systems stored separately during peacetime.

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The report notes that this is the first occasion on which India’s nuclear weapons have been categorized as “deployed” rather than solely maintained in reserve stockpiles.

According to SIPRI, the development appears linked to India’s growing nuclear capabilities, including the induction of new ballistic missile submarines and the increasing use of canisterised missile systems that allow warheads and launchers to remain in a higher state of readiness.

The institute estimates that India possessed approximately 190 nuclear weapons as of January 2026, reflecting a modest increase over the previous year. The arsenal forms part of India’s evolving nuclear triad, comprising aircraft, land-based ballistic missiles and nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs).

SIPRI observed that India has traditionally been believed to store nuclear warheads separately from launch systems in peacetime as part of its restrained nuclear doctrine. However, recent developments, including sea-based deterrence patrols by SSBNs and the deployment of canisterised missiles, suggest that some warheads may now be paired with their delivery platforms before a conflict arises.

The report also highlighted that India has reportedly deployed a limited number of warheads aboard a ballistic missile submarine and conducted deterrence patrols, enhancing the survivability and readiness of its nuclear deterrent.

Defence analysts view the move as part of India’s broader effort to strengthen its second-strike capability, the ability to retaliate effectively even after absorbing a nuclear attack. Sea-based nuclear assets are considered a crucial component of such a strategy because of their ability to remain concealed and operational for extended periods.

Despite the reported changes in deployment practices, India’s official nuclear doctrine remains unchanged. The country continues to adhere to its “No First Use” (NFU) policy, under which nuclear weapons would only be used in retaliation to a nuclear attack on Indian territory or its armed forces.

India has consistently maintained that its nuclear arsenal is intended solely for deterrence and not for initiating conflict. The doctrine emphasizes maintaining a credible minimum deterrence rather than engaging in a large-scale nuclear arms race.

The SIPRI assessment comes amid a period of modernization among major nuclear powers, with several countries upgrading delivery systems, expanding arsenals and increasing the readiness of strategic forces. Against this backdrop, India’s reported deployment of a limited number of operational warheads is likely to attract attention from regional and global security observers.

While the report provides an independent assessment of India’s nuclear posture, the Government of India has not officially commented on SIPRI’s findings regarding the operational deployment of nuclear warheads.

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