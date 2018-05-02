The charismatic Darshan Raval is back on Dil Beats S3 and here are the reasons why you shouldn’t miss it

Dil Beats S3 with Darshan Raval starting 26th Feb at 12PM, only on MTV Beats

When India grooved to the tunes of Meri Pehli Mohabbat and Tera Zikr, singing sensation Darshan Raval became the ultimate heartthrob! Since then, the talented singer continues to rule the world of romantic music! Swooning in on the romantic fervor to celebrate all things love, MTV Beats brings back the 3rd season of the popular show, Dil Beats with Darshan Raval. The third season is all set to premier on 26th February, here are the reasons why you shouldn’t miss out on this epic musical ride, full of love!

It’s the month of love, and how can celebrations be complete without some heart-warming and soulful music! An exciting surprise awaits music lovers as Darshan Raval is geared up to release an all-new song, which will also be a part of the promotion plan of Dil Beats S3. Stay tuned for the new tunes of love!

Darshan fans, rejoice! Dil Beats S3 will give a golden chance to all Darshan Raval fans. As part of the digital contest, eight lucky winners will get a chance to meet and greet their favorite singer. And not just that, they will also get a chance to feature in the show. Valentine’s plans sorted, right? All thanks to MTV Beats!

Got interesting love stories and lessons to share? Dil Beats S3 is your place to be! The show will also focus on real-life anecdotes and stories on love and relationships. Darshan will be seen incorporating real love stories sent by real fans on the show. Tune-in to witness love hacks, genuine love lessons, dating tips, “couple goals” stories and love remedies, along with the best love songs, only on MTV Beats.

Darshan is all set to don the hat of a Love-Dost for his fans This Gujarati chokra has surely made hearts swoon. His magical voice is already working and is wooing the masses. We surely can’t wait for him to be back on MTV BEATS, 26th February onwards!

All love and music, without any Bollywood element to it? Unimaginable, right? The 8 Real-life stories will also have a Bollywood element in them, in addition to some Bollywood trivias we bet you wouldn’t want to miss out on them! We’re all set for the ultimate mid-week bonanza, are you?

Stay tuned for the best of love songs, real life anecdotes and much more with Dil Beats S3 with Darshan Raval starting 26th Feb at 12PM, only on MTV Beats.