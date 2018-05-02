Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Aug 24th, 2020

    The Achievers Pre-school, celebrated Janmashtami

    Nagpur: : The festival in remembrance of Lord krishna is celebrated on Janmashtami the day Lord Krishna was born. People dress up their idols in all their finery and prepare sweets.At some public places Dahi Handi competitions are also arranged. The Achievers Pre-school, Manish Nagar celebrated Janmashtami in an interesting way.

    The dance mentor Ms. Barkha Chauhan shared step by step instructional videos of simple dances based on Lord Krishna & Radha a week prior to the festival.Children practiced well and shared videos and pictures of themselves
    dancing or enacting scenes from the life of Lord Krishna dressed beautifully as Krishna & Radha.

    The event incharge Ms. Neelima Singh also shared a video on how to decorate a handi using materials at home. The children enjoyed both the activities and it was good to see the active engagement of the parents in helping their children participate.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Nagpur adds 715 new cases, 30 more deaths, total crosses 21K mark
    Nagpur adds 715 new cases, 30 more deaths, total crosses 21K mark
    The Achievers Pre-school, celebrated Janmashtami
    The Achievers Pre-school, celebrated Janmashtami
    NVCC extends support to one day APMC market bandh called by CAMIT : Ashwin Mehadia
    NVCC extends support to one day APMC market bandh called by CAMIT : Ashwin Mehadia
    Court grants bail to Person accused of committing rape on mentally retarded woman
    Court grants bail to Person accused of committing rape on mentally retarded woman
    Bombay High court releases Dacoity accused on bail
    Bombay High court releases Dacoity accused on bail
    मनपा लापरवाही : न्यू पवनशक्ति नगर के नागरिक गंदगी और खराब सड़क से परेशान
    मनपा लापरवाही : न्यू पवनशक्ति नगर के नागरिक गंदगी और खराब सड़क से परेशान
    MIDC cops bust honey trapping gang who looted Koradi man
    MIDC cops bust honey trapping gang who looted Koradi man
    APMC’s Across the State to observe one day bandh: Dipen Agrawal
    APMC’s Across the State to observe one day bandh: Dipen Agrawal
    सार्वजनिक वाहतूक सीएनजी-एलएनजीवरच फायदेशीर : नितीन गडकरी
    सार्वजनिक वाहतूक सीएनजी-एलएनजीवरच फायदेशीर : नितीन गडकरी
    नवीन संशोधन व तंत्रज्ञानाचा विकासावर तांत्रिक विद्यापीठांनी अधिक भर द्यावा : नितीन गडकरी
    नवीन संशोधन व तंत्रज्ञानाचा विकासावर तांत्रिक विद्यापीठांनी अधिक भर द्यावा : नितीन गडकरी
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145