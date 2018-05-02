The Achievers Pre-school, celebrated Janmashtami

Nagpur: : The festival in remembrance of Lord krishna is celebrated on Janmashtami the day Lord Krishna was born. People dress up their idols in all their finery and prepare sweets.At some public places Dahi Handi competitions are also arranged. The Achievers Pre-school, Manish Nagar celebrated Janmashtami in an interesting way.

The dance mentor Ms. Barkha Chauhan shared step by step instructional videos of simple dances based on Lord Krishna & Radha a week prior to the festival.Children practiced well and shared videos and pictures of themselves

dancing or enacting scenes from the life of Lord Krishna dressed beautifully as Krishna & Radha.

The event incharge Ms. Neelima Singh also shared a video on how to decorate a handi using materials at home. The children enjoyed both the activities and it was good to see the active engagement of the parents in helping their children participate.