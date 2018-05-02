Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Mon, Aug 24th, 2020

    NVCC extends support to one day APMC market bandh called by CAMIT : Ashwin Mehadia

    Ashwin Mehadia, President of Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC) representing the interest of about 13 lac traders from Vidarbha region extending its support to one day APMC market bandh said that, APMC traders are companion of farmers good and bad times and when framers bring their produce to the APMC markets they get lower realisation due to mandi cess.Hence we support the demand of abolishing of mandicess.

    Ramawtar Totla, Secretary-NVCC said that now mandi cess can be safely termed as discrimination against APMC traders and it is the need of the day to abolish cess in APMC markets in Maharashtra for survival of traders.

    Ashwin Mehadia and Ramawtar Totla has appealed to all APMC traders from the Vidarbha region to wholeheartedly participate in CAMIT’s call of one day bandh on Aug 25, 2020 and fight for their existence.

    Informs a press release issued by RamawtarTotla, Hon. Secretary of the Chamber

