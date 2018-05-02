Nagpur adds 715 new cases, 30 more deaths, total crosses 21K mark

Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State on Monday registered 715 new cases and 30 more deaths. With the latest development, the cases of novel Corona Virus have crossed 21k mark and now stands at 21,154. With 30 more patients succumbing to the infection, the total toll has now gone up to 762.

Of the total number of deaths, 567 deaths have been reported from the city and 111 from rural and rest 84 from out of Nagpur, an official release said.

The sliver lining is the astonishing recovery rate. Significant numbers of recovered patients were also seen today as 979 patients got discharged in the day, taking the tally of recovered cases to 12,032 out of which 3363 recoveries were from home isolation. The recovery rate of Nagpur has reached 56.88%.