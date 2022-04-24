Thakur, Pramanik elected SJAN President, Secretary

Advertisement

Nagpur: Senior sports journalist Dr Ram Thakur of Lokmat Samachar and Paritosh Pramanik, Principal Correspondent and Sports In-charge of ‘The Hitavada’, have been elected as President and Secretary respectively of Sports Journalists’ Association of Nagpur.

The new body has been elected unopposed for a three-year term (2022-2025) during the Annual General Meeting of the association held on Sunday at its office situated at Vivekanand Nagar, behind Sai Mandir.

Veteran sports journalist Dr Thakur has served as president of the association in previous terms too.

Pramanik has served SJAN in 2011 as its joint secretary and was also an Executive Committee member of Sports Journalists’ Federation of India (SJFI), the national body of sports journalists in the country. He is also an accredited member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS).

Nilesh Deshpande of ‘Lokmat Times’ has been re-elected as treasurer.

Advertisement

Amit Sampat of The Times of India has been elected as the Vice-President while Sujan Masid of Dainik Bhaskar was elected as the joint secretary.

The executive committee members include former SJAN President Naresh Shelke (Sakal), former treasurer Anupam Soni (The Hitavada), Piyush Patil (Maharashtra Times) and Nikhil Kelapure (Tarun Bharat).

Advocate Paritosh Pathak was the election officer.

The new SJAN executive committee for 2022-2025.

President: Dr Ram Thakur (Lokmat Samachar)

Vice President: Amit Sampat (Times of India)

Secretary: Paritosh Pramanik (The Hitavada)

Treasurer: Nilesh Deshpande (Lokmat Times)

Joint Secretary: Sujan Masid (Dainik Bhaskar)

EC Members

Naresh Shelke (Sakal)

Anupam Soni (The Hitavada)

Piyush Patil (Maharashtra Times)

Nikhil Kelapure (Tarun Bharat)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement