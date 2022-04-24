Cop ends life by hanging in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a shocking incident, a police personnel of Nagpur Police reportedly committed suicide by hanging here, on Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Kiran Salame, a really of Police Quarters, Trikoni Park in Dharampeth area.

Cops are yet to ascertain the actual cause of Salame taking the extreme step. In the meantime, the squad of Zone 2 cops including senior officials paid the visit to the spot. Cops have sent the body for autopsy.

An offence of accidental death has been registered in this connection, as per protocol, further investigations are underway.

