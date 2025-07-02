Thakre Demands Probe into Dabha Land Scam, MSIDC Projects

NIT yet to act against MSIDC and NCC Limited despite multiple complaints

Nagpur/Mumbai, July 2, 2025 — West Nagpur MLA and Nagpur City Congress President Vikas Thakre exposed a major scam involving the Dabha Exhibition Centre in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly today. He demanded a high-level probe into all projects handled by the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC), currently led by retired railway officer Brijesh Dixit.

Thakre alleged that Dixit, who previously served as Managing Director of MahaMetro, had a tainted record marked by corruption and regulatory violations. “He has continued his misuse of power at MSIDC,” Thakre said, accusing Dixit of illegally floating tenders, issuing work orders, and commencing construction at Dabha without obtaining essential permissions — including deletion of land reservations, Fire NOC, and sanctioned building plans.

Reserved Land Misused

The site under question — Khasra No. 175 in Mouza Dabha — is classified as Zudpi Jungle in Revenue Department records and reserved for agroforestry education and research by Dr. Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidyapeeth (PDKV). It also falls in the catchment area of Futala Lake, adding environmental sensitivity to the matter.

Despite this, MSIDC awarded a contract to NCC Limited and began work on an International Exhibition Centre. “This construction is illegal, unauthorised, and a misuse of public funds running into crores,” Thakre charged.

NIT, MPCB, Defence Norms All Ignored

Earlier, Thakre had filed complaints with the Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT), highlighting clear violations of the MRTP Act and the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, but no action has been taken so far. He also submitted formal objections to MSIDC and demanded immediate cessation of the project.

Thakre further wrote to the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief at the Indian Air Force’s Maintenance Command, objecting to construction within 100 metres of the Air Force’s main gate — a zone protected under Ministry of Defence norms. He urged disciplinary action against both MSIDC and NCC Limited for the breach.

In addition, letters were sent to the PWD, which had sanctioned ₹228 crore for the project, and to PDKV, which owns the land. The Forest Department was also approached, with Thakre insisting that the land, where government-funded plantation was undertaken in 2020–21, be reclaimed under Supreme Court orders governing Zudpi Jungle areas.

Violations of Development Plan and Court Orders

As per Nagpur’s Development Plan (DP), the land is officially reserved for a burial ground, public service facilities, a bus depot, a secondary school, roads, and recreational areas like a golf course and playground. No official notification of land use change has been issued by the State Government.

Moreover, in PIL No. 16/2025, the Bombay High Court (Nagpur Bench) ruled that land belonging to agricultural universities cannot be diverted for commercial use. The court barred any non-sports-related construction and specifically restrained private players from developing the land — making the ongoing work an act of contempt of court.

Shift from Agriculture to Commercial Project

Originally, the project was announced as an Agriculture Convention Centre. But current signage at the site reveals that an International Exhibition Centre with commercial amenities is under construction — a clear deviation from the approved project.

Recurring Pattern: CAG-Flagged Metro Irregularities Resurface

Thakre reminded the House that during Dixit’s tenure at MahaMetro, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) flagged irregularities worth over ₹1,000 crore. Many contracts, including those given to NCC Limited, were issued without proper tendering — a pattern now being repeated under MSIDC, he alleged.

Appeal to CM and Guardian Minister

Thakre has submitted detailed complaints to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Guardian Minister Chandrashekar Bawankule, seeking immediate intervention into what he called “one of the most blatant misuses of public land and funds in recent times.”