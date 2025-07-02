Nagpur Railway Station Platform 7 to Remain Shut for 52 Days

Nagpur, July 2, 2025 — The Central Railway’s Nagpur Division has announced a temporary suspension of operations on Platform No. 7 at Nagpur Railway Station for 52 days, starting July 4, 2025, due to large-scale redevelopment work.

The redevelopment is being carried out in collaboration with the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) and aims to significantly enhance passenger amenities and infrastructure at the station.

Trains Rescheduled to Start from Ajni Station:

Due to the platform closure, the following trains will now depart from Ajni Railway Station instead:

Train No. 22137 Nagpur–Ahmedabad Express

Departure: 08:29 AM (Wednesdays, Saturdays, Sundays)

Train No. 11403 Nagpur–Kolhapur Express

Departure: 03:28 PM (Tuesdays, Saturdays)

Train No. 22142 Nagpur–Pune Express

Departure: 03:25 PM (Fridays)

Trains Now Ending at Ajni Station:

The following trains will now terminate at Ajni Station instead of Nagpur:

Train No. 22138 Ahmedabad–Nagpur Express

Arrival: 10:15 AM (Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays)

Train No. 11404 Kolhapur–Nagpur Express

Arrival: 11:23 AM (Tuesdays, Fridays)

Train No. 22141 Pune–Nagpur Express

Arrival: 12:47 PM (Fridays)

Corridor Traffic Block on Platform 6:

In addition, Platform No. 6 will face a daily 2-hour traffic block for 5 days, but train operations will remain unaffected during this period.

The Nagpur Division has urged passengers to take note of these changes while planning their journeys. Officials have expressed regret for any inconvenience caused, assuring that passenger convenience remains a top priority.