Flesh trade busted at Hotel Sargam in Wathoda, Nagpur, one arrested

Nagpur: The Social Security Branch (SSB) of Nagpur Police on Tuesday exposed a sex racket operating from Hotel Sargam in the Wathoda area, rescuing two women and arresting one accused. The operation was carried out between 3 pm and 7.15 pm on July 1 following a tip-off.

Acting on specific intelligence, the police raided the first floor of Hotel Sargam in Bidgaon and caught Atul Sanjay Bharti (31) red-handed while allegedly pushing women into prostitution for money.

During the raid, police seized two mobile phones, a DVR system, Rs 3,000 in cash, and other items, collectively worth around Rs 61,478.

A case has been registered against Bharti under Section 143(2) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Prevention of Immoral Traffic Act (PITA). Further investigation is being carried out by the Wathoda Police.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rahul Maknikar, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Abhijit Patil, and was executed by Police Inspector Gajanan Gulhane and his team.

Police officials believe that this crackdown will help curb illegal activities operating in hotels across the area.