Thakre appointed Vice-President of State OBC Finance and Development Corporation



Nagpur: Senior BJP Corporator Avinash Thakre has been appointed as Vice President of Maharashtra State OBC Finance and Development Corporation. With this appointment, Thakre gets the status of Minister of State.

Very close to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Thakre hails from Mali community. He replaced Minister of State Madan Yerawar. Cabinet Minister Eknath Shinde is President of State OBC Finance and Development Corporation.

A three-time Corporator, Thakre has been given responsibility to boost party’s network in Katol-Kalmeshwar Assembly constituency from where is likely to fielded in the coming polls.