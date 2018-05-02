Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Sat, Jul 27th, 2019

Civil contractor dupes man of Rs 14 lakh in Ajni

Nagpur: A Yavatmal-based civil contractor tricked an Ajni based aged man and allegedly duped him of Rs 14 lakh by promising him hefty return through Madhya Pradesh-based dam contract.

Based on the complaint lodged by Rajendra Premchand Gundre (59), a resident of Vanjari Nagar Ajni police have booked accused contractor identified as Ramesh Rangareddy, a resident of J N Park, Yavatmal.

According to police, Ramesh had sought Rs 14 lakh from complainant on the pretext of applying tender for the construction of the MP-based dam between year 2013 and 2016. The accused Ramesh lured Rajendra with hefty return. Believing the accused, Rajendra gave nod for the deal and agreed to pay the said amount. However, even after years when the accused Ramesh failed to return money, Rajendra approached Ajni police and filed a complaint.

Cops have booked accused Ramesh under Section 420 of the IPC and started the probe.

Happening Nagpur
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
Nagpur promoter’s start up raises $25 million, aims to make it big
Nagpur promoter’s start up raises $25 million, aims to make it big
Nagpur Crime News
Did fake police raid take lives to two youths in Sakkardara
Did fake police raid take lives to two youths in Sakkardara
Man booked for sexually exploiting woman over false marriage promise
Man booked for sexually exploiting woman over false marriage promise
Maharashtra News
युवा पिढीने देशरक्षणासाठी कटीबद्ध व्हावे – पालकमंत्री
युवा पिढीने देशरक्षणासाठी कटीबद्ध व्हावे – पालकमंत्री
साटक येथे शेतीशाळेकरिता उपयोगी साहित्य वाटप व शेतीशाळा संपन्न
साटक येथे शेतीशाळेकरिता उपयोगी साहित्य वाटप व शेतीशाळा संपन्न
Hindi News
क्या नकली पुलिस के छापे से 2 युवकों की डूबने से हुई मौत ?
क्या नकली पुलिस के छापे से 2 युवकों की डूबने से हुई मौत ?
लोधी समाज को उनके अधिकार दिलाने हेतु कटिबद्ध- डा. परिणय फुके
लोधी समाज को उनके अधिकार दिलाने हेतु कटिबद्ध- डा. परिणय फुके
Trending News
Did fake police raid take lives to two youths in Sakkardara
Did fake police raid take lives to two youths in Sakkardara
State ayes Rs 487 cr for four lift irrigation projects to deal with water shortage due to Chaurai Dam
State ayes Rs 487 cr for four lift irrigation projects to deal with water shortage due to Chaurai Dam
Featured News
“Entrepreneurship is amazing than to seek routine 9-5 job”
“Entrepreneurship is amazing than to seek routine 9-5 job”
SC issues notice to Maha govt on Mumbai coastal road project case
SC issues notice to Maha govt on Mumbai coastal road project case
Trending In Nagpur
SRPF jawan shot himself dead in Sadar
SRPF jawan shot himself dead in Sadar
क्या नकली पुलिस के छापे से 2 युवकों की डूबने से हुई मौत ?
क्या नकली पुलिस के छापे से 2 युवकों की डूबने से हुई मौत ?
Did fake police raid take lives to two youths in Sakkardara
Did fake police raid take lives to two youths in Sakkardara
‘Rainwater harvesting is need of the hour to save city from total chaos’
‘Rainwater harvesting is need of the hour to save city from total chaos’
“Entrepreneurship is amazing than to seek routine 9-5 job”
“Entrepreneurship is amazing than to seek routine 9-5 job”
Sunil Kedar again seeks Congress ticket for Saoner seat, Amol Deshmukh for Ramtek
Sunil Kedar again seeks Congress ticket for Saoner seat, Amol Deshmukh for Ramtek
Inter-Club Junior Basketball: DKM, SKS, NBYS score wins
Inter-Club Junior Basketball: DKM, SKS, NBYS score wins
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
नियमों का उल्लंघन: स्कूलों के नाम पर लाइसेंस न देते हुए कैटरर्स के नाम पर लाइसेंस दे रहा है फ़ूड डिपार्टमेंट
नियमों का उल्लंघन: स्कूलों के नाम पर लाइसेंस न देते हुए कैटरर्स के नाम पर लाइसेंस दे रहा है फ़ूड डिपार्टमेंट
महा मेट्रो तर्फे आजवर सहा हजार पेक्षा जास्त सुरक्षा प्रशिक्षण वर्गाचे आयोजन
महा मेट्रो तर्फे आजवर सहा हजार पेक्षा जास्त सुरक्षा प्रशिक्षण वर्गाचे आयोजन
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145