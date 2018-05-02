Civil contractor dupes man of Rs 14 lakh in Ajni

Nagpur: A Yavatmal-based civil contractor tricked an Ajni based aged man and allegedly duped him of Rs 14 lakh by promising him hefty return through Madhya Pradesh-based dam contract.

Based on the complaint lodged by Rajendra Premchand Gundre (59), a resident of Vanjari Nagar Ajni police have booked accused contractor identified as Ramesh Rangareddy, a resident of J N Park, Yavatmal.

According to police, Ramesh had sought Rs 14 lakh from complainant on the pretext of applying tender for the construction of the MP-based dam between year 2013 and 2016. The accused Ramesh lured Rajendra with hefty return. Believing the accused, Rajendra gave nod for the deal and agreed to pay the said amount. However, even after years when the accused Ramesh failed to return money, Rajendra approached Ajni police and filed a complaint.

Cops have booked accused Ramesh under Section 420 of the IPC and started the probe.