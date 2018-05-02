Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Feb 28th, 2020

    Thackeray Govt Announces 5% ‘Muslim Quota’ In School & Colleges; Bill To Be Passed Soon

    Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Friday announced that Muslims will get five per cent quota in all educational institutes in the state. He said that the Uddhav Thackeray government will soon bring a Bill in the regard in near future.

    Talking to reporters about the announcement, Malik said that, “High Court had given its nod to give five per cent reservation to Muslims in government educational institutions.” Putting a blame on the Devendra Fadnavis government, Malik said that, “Last government did not take any action on it.

    So, we have announced that we will implement the High Court’s order in the form of law as soon as possible.”

    Happening Nagpur
    I-Clean Nagpur beautifies Sitabuldi Police Station
    I-Clean Nagpur beautifies Sitabuldi Police Station
    Har Har Mahadeo: Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples to celebrate Maha Shivratri
    Har Har Mahadeo: Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples to celebrate Maha Shivratri
    Nagpur Crime News
    3 chain-snatchers nabbed in Lakadgani
    3 chain-snatchers nabbed in Lakadgani
    Juvenile criminal rounded up, stolen Bullet bike seized
    Juvenile criminal rounded up, stolen Bullet bike seized
    Maharashtra News
    रंग बदलून चालवत होता मोटारसायकल
    रंग बदलून चालवत होता मोटारसायकल
    शासकीय उपजिल्हा रुग्णालयात हत्तीरोग दुरीकरण मोहिम प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम
    शासकीय उपजिल्हा रुग्णालयात हत्तीरोग दुरीकरण मोहिम प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम
    Hindi News
    आखिर क्यों नहीं होती ‘ Tanks ‘ की कंपनी के इन ओवरलोडेड ट्रकों पर ठोस कार्रवाई ?
    आखिर क्यों नहीं होती ‘ Tanks ‘ की कंपनी के इन ओवरलोडेड ट्रकों पर ठोस कार्रवाई ?
    वीडियो : पत्रकार और संघटन के अध्यक्ष के बीच प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में हुआ जमकर विवाद
    वीडियो : पत्रकार और संघटन के अध्यक्ष के बीच प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में हुआ जमकर विवाद
    Trending News
    Thackeray Govt Announces 5% ‘Muslim Quota’ In School & Colleges; Bill To Be Passed Soon
    Thackeray Govt Announces 5% ‘Muslim Quota’ In School & Colleges; Bill To Be Passed Soon
    Maha govt withdraws Bhima Koregaon cases
    Maha govt withdraws Bhima Koregaon cases
    Featured News
    Can’t blame British for what is happening in country: Mohan Bhagwat
    Can’t blame British for what is happening in country: Mohan Bhagwat
    High Court grants parole to Arun Gawli
    High Court grants parole to Arun Gawli
    Trending In Nagpur
    Biker knocked dead in hit-and-run mishap in Vathoda
    Biker knocked dead in hit-and-run mishap in Vathoda
    आखिर क्यों नहीं होती ‘ Tanks ‘ की कंपनी के इन ओवरलोडेड ट्रकों पर ठोस कार्रवाई ?
    आखिर क्यों नहीं होती ‘ Tanks ‘ की कंपनी के इन ओवरलोडेड ट्रकों पर ठोस कार्रवाई ?
    3 chain-snatchers nabbed in Lakadgani
    3 chain-snatchers nabbed in Lakadgani
    Caught for traffic violation, man tries to kill cop in Sakkardara
    Caught for traffic violation, man tries to kill cop in Sakkardara
    रंग बदलून चालवत होता मोटारसायकल
    रंग बदलून चालवत होता मोटारसायकल
    भिव्यक्तीसाठी मातृभाषा प्रभावी माध्यम – शासकीय ग्रंथालयात ‘मराठी भाषा गौरव दिन’ साजरा
    भिव्यक्तीसाठी मातृभाषा प्रभावी माध्यम – शासकीय ग्रंथालयात ‘मराठी भाषा गौरव दिन’ साजरा
    हक तिकीट देत नसल्यास द्या माहिती परिवहन विभागाचे आवाहन
    हक तिकीट देत नसल्यास द्या माहिती परिवहन विभागाचे आवाहन
    शहीद चंद्रशेखर आझाद बलिदान दिना निमित्त म.न.पा. व्दारा अभिवादन
    शहीद चंद्रशेखर आझाद बलिदान दिना निमित्त म.न.पा. व्दारा अभिवादन
    २१ सार्वजनिक शौचालयांच्या प्रस्तावांवर महापौरांचे शिक्कामोर्तब
    २१ सार्वजनिक शौचालयांच्या प्रस्तावांवर महापौरांचे शिक्कामोर्तब
    राज्य शासनाकडून भूसंपादनाचा ३७१ कोटींचा निधी अप्राप्त तात्काळ पाठपुरावा करा – महापौर
    राज्य शासनाकडून भूसंपादनाचा ३७१ कोटींचा निधी अप्राप्त तात्काळ पाठपुरावा करा – महापौर
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145