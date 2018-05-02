Thackeray Govt Announces 5% ‘Muslim Quota’ In School & Colleges; Bill To Be Passed Soon

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Friday announced that Muslims will get five per cent quota in all educational institutes in the state. He said that the Uddhav Thackeray government will soon bring a Bill in the regard in near future.

Talking to reporters about the announcement, Malik said that, “High Court had given its nod to give five per cent reservation to Muslims in government educational institutions.” Putting a blame on the Devendra Fadnavis government, Malik said that, “Last government did not take any action on it.

So, we have announced that we will implement the High Court’s order in the form of law as soon as possible.”