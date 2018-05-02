Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, Feb 28th, 2020

    Biker knocked dead in hit-and-run mishap in Vathoda

    Nagpur: In yet another hit-and-run incident, a speeding vehicle knocked a motorcyclist dead in Vathoda police area here on Thursday night. The unidentified accused is being searched.

    A resident of House No. 22, Navegaon, Tehsil Umred, District Nagpur, Kailas Tukaram Gajbhiye (39) was returning home from Seoni on his Splendor bike (MH-40/BP 0237) around 9.45 pm on Thursday. Midway in front of DK Fabrication on Jabalpur-Hyderabad Highway, a carelessly driven vehicle dashed against Gajbhiye’s bike with great force. A seriously injured Kailas was taken to GMCH where doctors pronounced him broaught dead. Soon after the mishap, the unidentified driver along with his vehicle fled the spot.

    Vathoda Woman PSI A Waghmare has registered a case under Sections 279, 304(A) of the IPC read with Sections 134, 177 of Motor Vehicles Act and probing the matter further. Cops have launched a search for the absconding accused.

