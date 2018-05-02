TGPCA Organised Workshop on Innovation In Product Design & Entrepreneurship

Tulsiramji Gaikwad-Patil College of Architecture organised a one day workshop on Innovation in Product Design & Entrepreneurship in association with Cube Design on 20th Sep 2019.

Ar.Nilesh Rahate, M.Des, SPA New Delhi,a well known Product Designer was the main resource person for the workshop who enlightened students and faculty present on the challenges and opportunities available in the field of ‘Product Design’ and motivated students to incubate innovative ideas and to come forward for start-ups.

Dr. Prashant Kadu, Director Innovation, Incubation & Entrepreneurship GPGI, delivered the concluding remark and informed about various opportunities institute provide to start-ups with all necessary guidance and assistance.

Prof. Vandana Khante, Principal TGPCA presented vote of thanks and expressed gratitude to the Management for

providing necessary facilities. The program was successfully organised by Prof. Nitesh Jibhkate and Prof. Prachi Paunikar Teacher in charge.