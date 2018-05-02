Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Sat, Sep 21st, 2019

Man arrested for torturing wife, abetting her suicide in Hudkeshwar

Nagpur: Hudkeshwar police have arrested a man on the charges of torturing his wife and abetting her suicide on Friday, September 20. The husband-wife duo was leaving separately.

A resident of Lane No. 6, Mahalaxmi Nagar, Jaishree Vikram Narnavre (30) committed suicide in her residence by hanging to ceiling fan with the help of a dupatta. Hudkeshwar police registered a case and started investigation.

During the probe, it was revealed that the accused, Vikram Vitthal Narnavre (35), husband of Jaishree, and resident of Model Society, Chhatrapati Square, tortured her mentally and physically over domestic matters. Fed up with the frequent harassment, Jaishree decided to take extreme step and on September 20, around 1 pm, ended her life by hanging to the ceiling fan with the help of dupatta at her residence in Mahalaxmi Nagar.

Based on the probe report and a complaint lodged by Rekha Haridas Durugkar (54), mother of deceased Jaishree, booked the accused Vikram Narnavre under Sections 498(A), 306 of the IPC and arrested him.

