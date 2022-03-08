Orange City international Film Festival on March 12, 13 in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Orange City Cultural Foundation and Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) have joined hands to organise Orange City international Film Festival on March 12 and 13 at VR Cinepolis, Medical Square, from 10 am to 8 pm.

The festival would be inaugurated on March 12 by Guardian Minister Dr Nitin Raut. Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B, and District Collector Vimala R would be guests of honour at the function. The festival has got co-operation from Vidarbha Sahitya Sangh, Pune Film Foundation and Saptak, said Dr Chandrashekhar Meshram, while addressing mediapersons at NMC on Monday. Additional Municipal Commissioner Ram Joshi was also present during the interaction.

Dr Jabbar Patel, renowned Director, Samar Nakhate, Veteran actor, Dhondiba Balu Karande, Director, Colour Blind, will be present during the festival. Shailesh Nalawade, Director of the popular film Jayanti and the cast of the film are also invited for the festival. As the year marks birth centenary of Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, renowned lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi and film director Satyajit Ray, their radical contributions in the field of film and music, will be remembered. After the screening of the film, there will be an opportunity to interact with the cast, experts and the directors of the films, Dr Meshram said.

Features of Film Festival: The highlight of this year’s film festival is the screening of film ‘Jayanti’. It was made in Nagpur, with aim to promote local film production and artists. Apart from that, various excellent films from home and abroad will be screened here. Jayanti, Godavari and Colour Blind are three Marathi films, Semkhor, Oscar nominated Jai Bhim, By Her, Beheading Life are Indian films besides global films like Wars, A Hero, Parallel Mothers, Nitram, Song of the Soul, Wetland, Bird Atlas, Red Rocket and Maxabel are allo lined-up for the festival.

In all 16 films will be screened, including those from US, Spain, Czech Republic, Australia, Bangladesh, Iran and Canada. Since the films are uncensored, only 18-year-olds and above will be allowed to watch the festival. One can register for viewing the films online and offline too. The Offline Registration will be held at Vidarbha Sahitya Sangh at Jhansi Rani Chowk from 4 pm to 7 pm. Online Registration link https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/ 1FAIpQLScbJZB0hJsWCFeHUe2IUp6Ua5gELcqTgyX0s0NqJ8QME4KB w/viewform?usp=sf_link and same is avaliable on the Facebook page of Orange City International Film Festival. Orange City Cultural Foundation. Vilas Manekar has appealed to audiences to enjoy this film festival in large numbers.