Tesla’s entry into India a milestone for sustainable mobility: Bawankule

Advertisement



Nagpur: Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has hailed the launch of India’s first Tesla Experience Centre in Mumbai as a landmark moment in the country’s journey toward sustainable transportation.

Describing the event as a “milestone,” Bawankule said Tesla’s entry not only highlights its cutting-edge electric vehicle (EV) technology but also reinforces India’s growing commitment to clean mobility solutions.

Gold Rate 15 july 2025 Gold 24 KT 98,200 /- Gold 22 KT 91,300 /- Silver/Kg 1,12,500/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

“The launch showcases Tesla’s innovative EV technology and marks a significant step forward in advancing sustainable mobility in India,” he stated.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the minister expressed heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for their consistent support in accelerating Maharashtra’s development.

“Their visionary leadership continues to position Maharashtra at the forefront of technological and industrial progress,” Bawankule added.