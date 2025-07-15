Delhi gang of chain-snatchers, vehicle lifters busted by Nagpur police

Advertisement



: A gang from Delhi involved in multiple chain-snatching and vehicle theft cases in Nagpur has been busted after a detailed investigation by the Crime Branch Unit No 02 of Nagpur Police.

The main accused, Akshay Vishnudatta Sharma (29), a resident of East Sagarpur, Delhi, was arrested after being tracked through CCTV footage. Police found that Akshay had travelled from Delhi to Nagpur on the Telangana Express. With the help of Government and private CCTV cameras at major railway stations including Nagpur, Itarsi, Bhopal, Jhansi, Gwalior, Agra, and New Delhi, officers identified Akshay and traced his movements.

Involved in 6 chain-snatchings

After his arrest, Akshay confessed to committing six chain-snatchings and stealing four two-wheelers from various locations in Nagpur. He admitted that he sometimes operated alone and sometimes with accomplices, Rohit Kumar Suresh Kumar (27), a resident of Mahavir Enclave, Dwarka Sector 1, Delhi, and Rohan Tike, a resident of Nangal, Delhi.

According to Akshay, the stolen vehicles were often abandoned after use and some of the stolen gold chains were sold to a man named Rohit Pashupatinath Gupta. He also informed police that some stolen items are still with Rohan Tike, who is currently on the run and has multiple cases of chain-snatching registered against him in Delhi. Following Akshay’s statements, police arrested Rohit Kumar as well.

The Patiala House Court in Delhi granted transit remand for both accused until July 14, to be brought back to Nagpur for further investigation. The third accused, Rohan Tike, remains absconding.

Under the guidance of DCP Detection Rahul Maknikar, ACP Dr Abhijit Patil, the arrest was made by Police Inspector Mahesh Sagde, WPI Anamika Mirzapure, APIs Gajanan Chambhare, Mangala Harde, Manoj Raut, Dhanaji Markwad, Mahendra Sadmake, and others.