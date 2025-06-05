Tension in Surabardi as demolition drive halted after HC stay

Advertisement



Nagpur: A tense atmosphere prevailed throughout the day on Wednesday in the Juni Basti area of Surabardi as authorities attempted to carry out a demolition drive against alleged encroachments. However, the action was ultimately halted after the affected families secured a stay order from the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court.

Acting on High Court directives, Tehsildar Balasaheb Tele, accompanied by a police team, arrived at the site to demolish three houses and a portion of a temple allegedly built illegally. The action followed a petition filed by local farmland owner Nitin Shendre, who had moved the court against unauthorized constructions in the area.

According to residents, the three homes targeted in the drive have been occupied by joint families since as early as 1984. The families in question include those of Dayaram Nathuji Botre, Neelkanth Makore (currently occupied by Bhagwan Balkrishna Raut), and farmer Ganpat Raut—altogether comprising 24 members.

Residents claim legal ownership and protest action

The residents argued that the constructions predate the installation of the high-tension power line and the proposed farm access route (pandan road), which the authorities cited as the basis for declaring the structures as encroachments. They also claimed to possess valid house tax receipts and other legal documents supporting their ownership.

One of the homes, belonging to Dayaram Botre, was reportedly sanctioned under the Indira Awas Yojana in 1987-88. The other two families received housing under the Gharkul Yojana in 2010-11.

Public outcry and administrative stand-off

As soon as the administration and police personnel arrived at the site on Wednesday, local residents gathered in protest, expressing anger over the planned demolitions. Heated arguments broke out between the officials and the residents.

According to the Tehsil office, a notice to vacate the premises by June 3 had already been served to the families based on the High Court order. However, around 4 pm, the affected residents returned with a stay order valid until June 6, compelling authorities to call off the demolition temporarily.

The situation remains sensitive, and further developments are expected depending on the next court directive.

