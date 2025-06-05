Four women injured as Scorpio car falls off flyover near Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: Four women were injured after a speeding Scorpio (SUV) they were travelling in, fell off the fly-over after the driver lost control on the wheels. The mishap occurred near MIT College on Kalmeshwar-Katol Road in Nagpur district at 3.30 pm on Wednesday.

According to police, Ritesh Gajbhiye (22) was driving the SUV (MH49/B-2744) at great speed. Due to overspeeding, he could not control the SUV while entering the fly-over. Panicked, he applied brakes causing the speeding vehicle to spin and hit the road divider and then fall off the flyover. The four-wheeler then banged on the ground below. The impact was so strong that all the occupants of the SUV sustained injuries.

Those who were seriously injured were Chandrakant Gajbhiye (45),Bhavna Gajbhiye (24), both residents of Bharatwada, Anita Gajbhiye (40) and Achal Gajbhiye (21), both residents of Pardi. All the injured were rushed to Mayo Hospital in Nagpur. The other occupants of the vehicle included Shriram Gajbhiye (48), Manish Gajbhiye (18), both residents of Pardi, Ritesh Gajbhiye (22), a resident of Bharatwada, Nandkishor Gajbhiye (50), and Chutki (5). They had gone to Katol visiting a contractor known to them for a function at his place. They were on their way back to Nagpur when the mishap occurred.

While entering the fly-over at high speed, the driver hit the divider causing the four-wheeler to toss and fall off the fly-over.

PI Manoj Kalbande along with staff from Kalmeshwar Police Station reached the spot and extricated the injured persons from the mangled vehicle and rushed them first to Primary Health Centre (PHC) for treatment. A preliminary theory about the mishap states that perhaps a tyre burst might have resulted in the driver losing control and hitting the divider.

