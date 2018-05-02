Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Tue, Nov 12th, 2019

Tenant rapes landlady over marriage promise, dupes her of Rs 14 lakh in Koradi

Nagpur: Koradi police have booked a Yavatmal based man for repeatedly raping a 29-year-old woman over five years with false promises of marriage. The accused identified as Vivek Gulabrao Biloriya was tenant of the survivor who also reportedly duped her of Rs 14 lakh, she alleged.

According to police sources, the survivor is a divorced woman who lives in Koradi with her parents while accused Vivek (32), originally a resident of Vani in Yavatmal District was their tenant. The duo had reportedly developed a love affair.

Between May 16, 2014 and August 25, 2019 the accused sexually exploited the survivor on the promise of marriage. Vivek also defrauded the survivor of Rs 14 lakh, which she had received as alimony. Whenever the survivor used to approach Vivek with marriage proposals, he would find some excuses to ignore the conversation. This often sparks argument between the duo.

However, in November when the survivor approached Vivek with a marriage proposal, the accused reportedly misbehaved with her. She also abused her and reportedly refused to marry her. Following the incident, the survivor rushed to Koradi police station and filed a complaint.

Based on the complaint lodged by the survivor, cops have booked Vivek under relevant Sections of the IPC and started the investigation into the matter.

Comments are closed.

Happening Nagpur
In Pic: IAF bravehearts display mid-air daredevilry at Air Fest-2019
In Pic: IAF bravehearts display mid-air daredevilry at Air Fest-2019
IAF to organize Air Fest 2019 to mark its 87th Anniversary
IAF to organize Air Fest 2019 to mark its 87th Anniversary
Nagpur Crime News
Man murdered in Hudkeshwar, no clue about killers
Man murdered in Hudkeshwar, no clue about killers
Tenant rapes landlady over marriage promise, dupes her of Rs 14 lakh in Koradi
Tenant rapes landlady over marriage promise, dupes her of Rs 14 lakh in Koradi
Maharashtra News
रामटेक गढमंदीरावर मध्यरात्री भक्तांनी अनुभवला त्रिपूरी पोर्णिमेचा अपुर्व सोहळा
रामटेक गढमंदीरावर मध्यरात्री भक्तांनी अनुभवला त्रिपूरी पोर्णिमेचा अपुर्व सोहळा
कन्हान-पिपरी सांस्कृतिक महोत्सव थाटात संपन्न
कन्हान-पिपरी सांस्कृतिक महोत्सव थाटात संपन्न
Hindi News
ज्यादा समय नहीं दिए जाने से नाराज शिवसेना गई सुप्रीम कोर्ट
ज्यादा समय नहीं दिए जाने से नाराज शिवसेना गई सुप्रीम कोर्ट
महाराष्ट्र में राष्ट्रपति शासन की सिफारिश
महाराष्ट्र में राष्ट्रपति शासन की सिफारिश
Trending News
President’s Rule In Maharashtra Recommended By Union Cabinet
President’s Rule In Maharashtra Recommended By Union Cabinet
Maharashtra Governor recommends President’s rule
Maharashtra Governor recommends President’s rule
Featured News
वेंडरो के लिए महा मेट्रो मे अपार संभावनाए, औद्योगिक विकास को मिल रही है गति – डॉ.दीक्षित
वेंडरो के लिए महा मेट्रो मे अपार संभावनाए, औद्योगिक विकास को मिल रही है गति – डॉ.दीक्षित
उद्धव ने शरद से मुलाकात की, सोनिया से फोन पर बात हुई; कांग्रेस की बैठक के बाद गठबंधन पर फैसला
उद्धव ने शरद से मुलाकात की, सोनिया से फोन पर बात हुई; कांग्रेस की बैठक के बाद गठबंधन पर फैसला
Trending In Nagpur
ज्यादा समय नहीं दिए जाने से नाराज शिवसेना गई सुप्रीम कोर्ट
ज्यादा समय नहीं दिए जाने से नाराज शिवसेना गई सुप्रीम कोर्ट
President’s Rule In Maharashtra Recommended By Union Cabinet
President’s Rule In Maharashtra Recommended By Union Cabinet
Man murdered in Hudkeshwar, no clue about killers
Man murdered in Hudkeshwar, no clue about killers
Tenant rapes landlady over marriage promise, dupes her of Rs 14 lakh in Koradi
Tenant rapes landlady over marriage promise, dupes her of Rs 14 lakh in Koradi
Gambling den with casino machines busted in Tehsil, 8 arrested
Gambling den with casino machines busted in Tehsil, 8 arrested
Maharashtra Governor recommends President’s rule
Maharashtra Governor recommends President’s rule
‘खासदार सांस्कृतिक महोत्सव’ स्थळाचे भूमिपूजन
‘खासदार सांस्कृतिक महोत्सव’ स्थळाचे भूमिपूजन
ट्रॉलीबॅग चोरी करणाऱ्या आरोपीस रंगेहात अटक : नागपूर आरपीएफची कारवाई
ट्रॉलीबॅग चोरी करणाऱ्या आरोपीस रंगेहात अटक : नागपूर आरपीएफची कारवाई
Trucks turn death monsters for citizens, traffic dept keeps mum
Trucks turn death monsters for citizens, traffic dept keeps mum
वेंडरो के लिए महा मेट्रो मे अपार संभावनाए, औद्योगिक विकास को मिल रही है गति – डॉ.दीक्षित
वेंडरो के लिए महा मेट्रो मे अपार संभावनाए, औद्योगिक विकास को मिल रही है गति – डॉ.दीक्षित
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145