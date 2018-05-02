Tenant rapes landlady over marriage promise, dupes her of Rs 14 lakh in Koradi

Nagpur: Koradi police have booked a Yavatmal based man for repeatedly raping a 29-year-old woman over five years with false promises of marriage. The accused identified as Vivek Gulabrao Biloriya was tenant of the survivor who also reportedly duped her of Rs 14 lakh, she alleged.

According to police sources, the survivor is a divorced woman who lives in Koradi with her parents while accused Vivek (32), originally a resident of Vani in Yavatmal District was their tenant. The duo had reportedly developed a love affair.

Between May 16, 2014 and August 25, 2019 the accused sexually exploited the survivor on the promise of marriage. Vivek also defrauded the survivor of Rs 14 lakh, which she had received as alimony. Whenever the survivor used to approach Vivek with marriage proposals, he would find some excuses to ignore the conversation. This often sparks argument between the duo.

However, in November when the survivor approached Vivek with a marriage proposal, the accused reportedly misbehaved with her. She also abused her and reportedly refused to marry her. Following the incident, the survivor rushed to Koradi police station and filed a complaint.

Based on the complaint lodged by the survivor, cops have booked Vivek under relevant Sections of the IPC and started the investigation into the matter.