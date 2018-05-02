Gambling den with casino machines busted in Tehsil, 8 arrested

Nagpur: The Crime Branch’s Unit 3 on Monday busted a gambling den being run at Anil Lottery Centre in Tehsil area and arrested 8 people. The accused were reportedly using the unauthorized electric casino machines to operate the gambling den. Besides the electric machines, cops have also seized cash and other materials collectively of Rs 1.18 lakh.

According to sources, the sleuths of Crime Branch received a tip off about the gambling den being operated at Anil Lottery Centre. Based on the information, the Unit 3 squad comprising PI Narendra Hivare, API Yogesh Chaudhary, API Rafiq Khan, Constables Arun Dharme, Shailesh Patil, Anup Shau, Ramchandra Karemore, TIpulaal Chute and driver Raju Potdar and Firoz Khan laid trap near Lottery centre and conducted a raid on Monday. The cops found eight persons engaged in gambling activities. All of them have arrested under relevant Sections of the IPC.

The accused have been identified as Saiem Khurshid Khan (28), a resident of Mominpura, Nuruddin Nasuruddin Ansari (31), a resident of Ansari Nagar, Aanand Gajanan Barapatre (28), a resident of Pachpaoli, Akil Ansari Habeeb Ansari (42), Mominpura, Naseer Rehman Khan (40), a resident of Bangali Panja Bhole Shah Dargha, Sunil Sudhakar Bhalavi (50), a resident of Jagnath Budhwari, Yogesh Rupesh Karnekar (36), Juni Mangalwari, Gopal Sadashiv Raut (58), a resident of Pachpaoli.

The action was initiated under the supervision of DCP (Crime) Gajanan Rajmane, ACP Sudhir Nandanwar and ACP Kishor Jadhav.