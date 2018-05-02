Man murdered in Hudkeshwar, no clue about killers

Nagpur: Hudkeshwar police have booked some unidentified assailants allegedly for killing a 33-year-old man on Monday night. Though, the exact reason behind this assault could not be ascertained immediately, cops have registered a case of murder and started the probe.

According to police, deceased has been identified as Pankaj Narayanraoji Kondalkar, a resident of Flat. No. 38, Shriram Nagar, behind Parate Petrol Pump.

Pankaj was talking a walk near home, when 3-4 men reportedly intercepted his way at around 9 pm. They accused reportedly engaged in a verbal duel with Pankaj before launching murderous attack. The accused men attacked Pankaj’s head, stomach and neak with sharp edged weapons. Leaving him lying in the pool of blood the accused then fled the spot. Following the compliant of one, Nitin Rangnathji Lakde (30), cops rushed to spot and sent body to Government Medical College and Hospital for autopsy.