Ten SCMS, Nagpur students selected by International Universities for a semester

Nagpur: Ten BBA 2nd year students of Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies (SCMS), Nagpur, have been selected by International Universities to do a semester with them.

The 10 students are Nishi Ajmera, Arya Ghuse, Khushi Palliwar, Vishesh Jasani, Dhruv Shah, Samriddhi Chakraborty, Ayush Kedar, Arushi Bagde, Kritika Jain and Vasu Chandra. They were groomed and trained by SCMS, Nagpur under its Global Immersion Programme (GIP) run by Symbiosis Centre for International Education.

The students will be pursuing their 4th Semester in Universities like IESEG, Paris (France), HSB, Bremen (Germany), Hochschule, Mainz (Germany), HWR, Berlin (Germany), Deakin University (Australia), Leeds Beckett University (UK) for 5 months. The subjects covered in BBA 4th semester in SCMS are mapped with the subjects they undertake at these Universities.

SCMS, Nagpur hopes that this would provide a global perspective to students on business and management. Dr. Meenakshi Verma, the GIP coordinator, and Dr. Jaiprakash Paliwal, the Director, guided the students at each step.

