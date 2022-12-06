Video: Security guard attacks, abuses students of G H Raisoni in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a shocking incident, a security guard of G H Raisoni College was caught on camera while hurling abuses and attacking students here on Saturday.

In a video clip circulated on several social media platforms, the guard can be seen attacking students and even lifting a rod to beat the innocent students that too inside the college premises. Notably, despite raising the issue, students said, college authorities failed to act on the matter.

According to the students, they were evaluating exam papers on Saturday when the guard identified as Rocky reportedly hit one of the students from behind and asked him abruptly to leave. Irked over which, the duo exchanged heated arguments, it is then the security personnel hurled abuses at the students and attacked them.

When Nagpur Today took the matter to Amit Gandhare, PRO, G H Raisoni Group of Institution, he denied having any knowledge of the matter.

“We’ve not received any sort of complaints from students. Though, I’ve enquired HR regarding this matter. Necessary action will be taken against anyone found guilty of hurting students,” he said.

Watch Video Here:

