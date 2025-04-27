Temperatures Dip Below 40°C After Light Rains, More Showers Expected

Advertisement



Nagpur: Heat-prone districts like Brahmapuri, Chandrapur, Nagpur, Wardha, and Yavatmal recorded a significant drop in maximum temperatures on Sunday following light rain, isolated thunderstorms, and gusty winds.

For the first time in nearly three weeks, maximum temperatures in these areas fell below 40°C. The change came after an orange alert was issued for Amravati, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, and Yavatmal, where thunderstorms with lightning and winds reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph were reported at isolated locations. Parts of Nagpur district also experienced evening showers and thunderstorms.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a north-south trough currently extends from west Vidarbha to the Gulf of Mannar across Marathwada, interior Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, and is expected to bring more rain and thunderstorms on Monday. A yellow alert has been issued for most of Vidarbha, suggesting that temperatures will stay within a more comfortable range.

However, some parts of Vidarbha continued to experience heat, with Akola and Washim recording the highest temperatures at 42.4°C. In Nagpur, the maximum temperature dropped by 3.4 degrees to settle at 39.2°C. Chandrapur saw a decline of 3.8 degrees, recording 38.2°C. Gadchiroli registered the steepest fall with a 6.2-degree drop, bringing its maximum temperature down to 36°C. Nighttime temperatures were also relatively cooler across all districts.

