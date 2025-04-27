NMC Commissioner Suspends Deputy Engineer for Negligence in Building Maintenance

Advertisement



Nagpur: Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) Commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari on Friday evening suspended Deputy Engineer Prashant Nehare for negligence in maintaining the civic body’s administrative building in Civil Lines. Nehare was held responsible for failing to address a blocked sewerage pipeline on the fifth floor, which caused dirty water to leak down to the ground floor, flooding critical offices, including the commissioner’s chamber.

Despite repeated reminders from the commissioner’s office and other departments, Nehare allegedly ignored the issue and failed to respond to calls. Staff also reported instances of misbehavior from Nehare. Over the past three years, NMC has spent lakhs repairing leaking pipelines, yet the problems persisted, with filthy water accumulating near senior officials’ offices. Executive Engineer Alpana Patne and Nehare, both responsible for building maintenance, were criticized for their lack of action to resolve the recurring issue.

Around a week ago, a fresh blockage in the C-wing caused another major leak. After the latest incident, Chaudhari summoned Nehare, who arrived two hours late. Dissatisfied with Nehare’s explanation, the commissioner ordered his immediate suspension.

