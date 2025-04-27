2 Trucks Catch Fire Near Automotive Square

Advertisement



Nagpur: A massive fire broke out early Sunday morning near Saina Public School on Kamptee Road in the busy Automotive Square area, causing extensive damage to two trucks. The incident occurred around 4:05 am.

According to preliminary information from fire officials, the blaze originated in one truck, quickly spreading to a second parked nearby. Firefighters from Kalamna Fire Station and the Civil Main Fire Station responded promptly and managed to bring the fire under control by around 6:20 am after an intense operation.



The first truck, owned by Gurpreet Singh, and a twelve-wheeler owned by Sugdev Singh, both suffered heavy losses. The estimated damages are around ₹11.50 lakh for the first vehicle and ₹17 lakh for the second.

Officials suspect the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit. Flammable cargo, including cloth materials, accelerated the spread of the flames, worsening the damage before fire crews could fully douse the blaze.

Kapil Nagar Police Station has registered the case, and further investigations are underway to determine if negligence played a role. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

