Tekdi flyover: Govt gets HC deadline of July 7 to decide on change of land use

Nagpur: The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court has given the Maharashtra Government a final deadline of July 7 to take a decision on the change of land use at the Madhya Pradesh Bus Stand and Model School area near the Tekdi Flyover in Sitabuldi, adjacent to Nagpur Railway Station.

The directive came from a bench comprising Justice Mukulika Jawalkar and Justice Mahendra Chandwani, who warned the Government this was its last opportunity to comply. The issue involves the rehabilitation of 35 traders displaced by the demolition of the Tekdi Ganesh Flyover, which made way for a new six-lane cement road.

A multi-storey parking plaza is planned at the site for their rehabilitation. However, delays in land acquisition and official approvals have stalled the project. Despite previous High Court orders, the Urban Development Department has failed to act on two key proposals – one from the District Magistrate (April 20, 2024) for land acquisition and another from the Municipal Corporation (August 31, 2023) to change land reservation.

These decisions were due by July 19, 2024, and January 12, 2024, respectively. The court, expressing displeasure, stated that Urban Development officials appear indifferent toward both public welfare and judicial orders. During the hearing, the Deputy Secretary of the Urban Development Department and the Municipal Commissioner were present.

The petition was filed by Syed Shakir Ali Abdul Ali and 34 other affected traders, represented by Adv Mahesh Dhatrak, while Adv Sapkal and Adv Gemini Kasat appeared for the Municipal Corporation.

