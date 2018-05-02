Tehsil police nab externed goon brandishing sword

Nagpur: TEHSIL police arrested an externed goon who was carrying a sword in Timki area. The accused was identified as Abhinav alias Shanky Mahendra Bhoyar (19), a resident of Barse Nagar.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Tehsil police arrested Bhoyar with a sword. Externed, Bhoyar was threatening the locals by brandishing sword, police said. A case under Sections 4, 25 of Arms Act read with Section 135 of Mumbai Police Act was registered by Tehsil police.

Under the guidance of DCP Zone Rahul Maknikar, the arrest was made by Sr. PI Jayesh Bhandarkar, PSI Swapnil Wagh and staff including Sameer Sheikh, Nazir Sheikh, Hemant Parate, Sachin Nitnawne, Pravin Landge and others