LCB arrests three for purchasing stolen valuables

Nagpur : LOCAL Crime Branch (LCB) of Nagpur Rural police detained a juvenile on theft charges while three persons including a jeweller arrested for purchasing the stolen valuables. The cops have recovered stolen valuables worth Rs 1.46 lakh from their possession.

Arrested accused have been identified as Harshal Dhanraj Kotangale (22), Mahesh Govindrao Gaidhane (21) and Piyush Gajanan Bharne (30), all residents of Ramtek. According to police, a juvenile committed theft at the house of Aparna Jayendra Wasnik (30), a resident of Indira Nagar, Kawadak Dhudhala village in Ramtek tehsil on July 24. Acting on a tip-off, LCB detained the juvenile for committing the theft and sent him to correction centre.

On the basis of information received from the juvenile, the police arrested the three accused for purchasing the stolen valuables.

The accused have been booked under Section 380 of Indian Penal Code. Under the guidance of Superintendent of Police (SP) Rakesh Ola and Addl SP Monika Raut, the arrest was made by Police Inspector Anil Jittawar, PSI Sachin Matte and staff including Rajendra Sanodia, Nana Raut, Amol Wagh, Vipin Gaydhane and Sahebrao Bahale