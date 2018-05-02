Cops book four men for attacking two brothers

Nagpur: Kapil Nagar police booked four men for attempting to kill two brothers in Govindgadh area. The accused have been identified as Atik Mallik, Vickey Nimgade, Nishant, PradipYadav, all residents of Govindgadh, Uppalwadi.

According to police, the accused attacked Ruplal Avadhram Shahu (19) on Monday at 12.15 am. When Rupal’s brother Rupsingh tried to save him, the accused stabbed him on his neck.

After the attack, the quartet fled the spot. Police have registered a case under Sections 307, 323, 188, 504 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code against the accused quartet.

Further investigation is under way.