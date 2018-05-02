Tehsil Police arrest two bike lifters, recover 5 mobikes, 8 mobile phones

Nagpur: Tehsil police have arrested two bike lifters and recovered five stolen motorcycles, eight mobile phones and other material collectively worth Rs 1.91 lakh from their possession. The bike lifters are accused in 18 offences registered at various police stations in the city.

The accused have been identified as Shubham alias Shutar Shamrao Neware (25), a resident of Bhande Plot, Sevadal Nagar and Swapnil alias Monu Bhimrao Naik (32), a resident of Chambhar Mohalla, near Bhande Plot, Sakkardara. According to police, the accused have stolen a motorcycle of Sadashi Suryawanshi from Itwari area on December 16 last year.

The police grew suspicious on the accused when they were roaming in Bhagwaghar area. They were detained by the police. During interrogation, the accused confessed to committing the thefts. The police have recovered stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Under the guidance of DCP Zone III Lohit Matani, the arrest was made by Sr PI Jayesh Bhandarkar, PI Baliramsingh Pardeshi, PSI Swapnil Wagh and staff, including Sameer Sheikh Nazir Sheikh, Hemant Parate, Sachin Nitawane, Pavind Landge, Ravindra Patil, Pankaj Bagde, Pankaj Nigam, Yunoos, others.