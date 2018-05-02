Two women thieves arrested by Ambazari police

Nagpur: Two women were arrested by Ambazari police for stealing cash from the bag of a man in Bharat Nagar area. The accused have been identified as Soni Rajesh Rokde (35) and Devki Akash Hatagade (30), both residents of Rahate Nagar, Toli, Rameshwari.

According to police, the accused had stolen Rs 12,000/- of Girish Balkrishna Kulkarni (34), a resident of Teachers quarters, LIT premises on February 2 when he had gone Manoj Futana Centre. During investigation, the police identified the accused on the basis of CCTV footage.The accused were arrested from a Star bus on Tuesday.

During house search, the police have recovered Rs 25,000 cash from their house. The arrest was made by Sr. Police Inspector Narendra Hiwre, PI Rahul Shire, API Achal Kapur, WAPI Rakhi Gedam, ASI Ashish Kohale and staff including Santosh Wankhede, Dinesh Juganahake, Vijay Giri, Amit Bhure, Ankush Ghati, Romit Raut, Ashish Jadhav, Sneha Ghormade, Savita Thote and others.