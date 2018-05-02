Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Wed, Feb 24th, 2021

    Man kills wife suspecting fidelity

    Nagpur: A woman was brutally murdered by her husband suspecting her fidelity in Wathoda area. Body of the woman was found in bushes near Symbiosis College in Wathoda Police Station area on Tuesday afternoon. The police arrested Yuvraj Patle (32), a resident of Kharbi for killing his wife Hansa (30) late Tuesday night.

    Police Inspector Anil Taksande of Wathoda Police Station said that, identify of the woman was established on the basis of a missing report filed at the police station. Yuvraj was called by the police for interrogation.

    After he was grilled by the police, Yuvraj confessed to committing the crime. He told the police that he was suspecting her fidelity and they were living separately for last one year. He called the woman for discuss the matter at the spot where he strangled her to death on Sunday.

    Later, he filed a missing complaint with the police to mislead the police. The couple have two children. A case under Section 302 of IPC was registered by Wathoda police against the accused

